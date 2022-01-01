Report: Liverpool Target & USMNT Player Ricardo Pepi Set To Sign For FC Augsburg

USMNT and FC Dallas player Ricardo Pepi is set to sign for FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga according to a report.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

The 18 year old is highly rated and has been reported as a target for a whole host of clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pepi is about to sign for FC Augsburg in a permanent deal and will fly with his agent to Germany to undergo a medical and finalise the transfer.

The fee for the MLS player is reported by Romano as $20million plus add ons.

The player had previously said that his dream is to play for Real Madrid but it now appears he will have to wait to achieve that.

It would appear to be a sensible move for the wonderkid with him likely to get a good amount of game time in the Bundesliga for Augsburg rather than having limited opportunities at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

'EXCL: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is set to join FC Augsburg on a permanent move from FC Dallas, here we go! #MLS #Pepi German sources tell me of MLS and club record fee: $20m plus add ons. Pepi & his agent are now flying to Munich. Pepi will undergo medical tests on Sunday.'

