Report: Liverpool 'Thinking About' Matthijs De Ligt At Juventus, Chelsea Also Interested In Transfer

Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be interested in Juventus central defender Matthijs de Ligt according to a report.

The Dutch international signed for the Old Lady after a brilliant UEFA Champions League campaign for Erik ten Hag's Ajax in 2019 for a fee reported to be in excess of £70million.

The 22-year-old is reported by Calciomercato to be in talks with the Turin club about extending his contract which expires in June 2024 by two years. The extension would be on the same terms but with the possibility of a lower release clause which could be appealing to the player.

The Italian publication also reports however that Chelsea are monitoring the situation with the impending departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at Stamford Bridge and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are 'thinking about it'.

Matthijs de Ligt
Author Verdict

This could be a negotiating tactic to get a new and improved contract offer from Juventus.

Should the player be on the move, Chelsea would seem a more realistic destination than Merseyside with Liverpool already having four top-class central defenders at their disposal.

