Report: Liverpool Tipped To Beat Manchester City To Signing Of Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham By Bundesliga Journalist

Bundesliga journalist Sebastien Kolsberger has claimed Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham is more likely to sign for Liverpool than Manchester City.

The 18 year old is hot property with a growing reputation after fine performances for club and country and is on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Kolsberger told Bernabeu Digital (via Sport Witness via Football Transfer Tavern) he believes that Bellingham will return to England in the Premier League and confirmed that both Liverpool and Manchester City are interested.

“Jude is one of the future stars of the midfield, and all clubs want him. I think after a few years in Germany, he will return to England. Liverpool and Manchester City also want to sign him."

He went on to say that because of the type of player he is, Jurgen Klopp's team would provide the better option for him.

“But Jude is a very emotional player, which is why I think Liverpool have a better chance of signing him.”

Liverpool are in need of freshening up their midfield options with three players now past thirty and question marks over the futures of others so a move for Bellingham should not be ruled out.

