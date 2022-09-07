Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Tipped To Seal Moises Caicedo Transfer In January

After a reported deadline day deal was rebuffed by Brighton, Liverpool will return for the Ecuadorian in January.

As Liverpool look to strengthen their midfield options over the coming months, there appear to be positive developments in the race for Moises Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo

Jurgen Klopp has struggled since the start of the season with a lack of options in midfield due to injuries to Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

Those problems were compounded when skipper Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring problem in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The injury to the England international sparked the Anfield hierarchy into action as they sealed the season-long loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

There were also reports suggesting that Liverpool had made a last-ditch attempt to sign Brighton midfielder Caicedo before the window closed but were turned down in their attempts.

Moises Caicedo

According to Tera Deportes and as reported by FourFourTwo, Liverpool will be given priority by the Seagulls 'when they return' for the 20-year-old.

The Ecuadorian outlet claim that after missing out on a summer deal for Caicedo the Reds are 'expected to renegotiate with Brighton in order to secure the South American.'

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool have left themselves a lot to do in refreshing their midfield options and it could now be a costly exercise to put that right over the next 12 months as Caicedo will not come cheap and they will need at least one other as well.

