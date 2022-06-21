Report: Liverpool Tipped To Sign Italian Midfielder This Summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella to Anfield this summer to bolster central options.

According to talkSPORT the Reds have been eyeing the Inter Milan star for months with Jurgen Klopp a keen admirer of the 25-year-old previously saying "He is a very good player who can run a lot".

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

It has been reported that Liverpool may use Naby Keita in a proposed swap deal with Inter for Barella, however it is understood that the Reds are looking at offering Keita a new deal at Anfield this summer.

An apparent price tag of £77 million is what Inter have set for Barella, meaning if Liverpool were to bid for the Italian international they could use some of the funds from selling midfielders Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have been linked with an Anfield exit this summer.

Barella impressed a lot in Serie A last season, scoring three times and gaining 13 assists in 36 games for Inter. It's therefore no wonder he has been on the watchlist for many top European clubs including Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United.

His playing style, passion and hunger for victory is exactly what would make the Italian a perfect addition to this Jurgen Klopp team.

