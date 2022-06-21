Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Tipped To Sign Italian Midfielder This Summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella to Anfield this summer to bolster central options.

According to talkSPORT the Reds have been eyeing the Inter Milan star for months with Jurgen Klopp a keen admirer of the 25-year-old previously saying "He is a very good player who can run a lot". 

Nicolo Barella Inter Milan Liverpool target Jurgen Klopp

It has been reported that Liverpool may use Naby Keita in a proposed swap deal with Inter for Barella, however it is understood that the Reds are looking at offering Keita a new deal at Anfield this summer.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

An apparent price tag of £77 million is what Inter have set for Barella, meaning if Liverpool were to bid for the Italian international they could use some of the funds from selling midfielders Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have been linked with an Anfield exit this summer. 

Barella impressed a lot in Serie A last season, scoring three times and gaining 13 assists in 36 games for Inter. It's therefore no wonder he has been on the watchlist for many top European clubs including Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United. 

His playing style, passion and hunger for victory is exactly what would make the Italian a perfect addition to this Jurgen Klopp team.   

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Quotes

'This Is Modern Football - Players Come And Go' - Liverpool Legend Speaks Out On Sadio Mane Transfer

By Rowan Lee53 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Fulham Expected To Make A Move For Liverpool's Neco Williams

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Georginio Wijnaldum
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not In Talks To Sign Gini Wijnaldum From PSG On Loan, Naby Keita Remains Priority

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Three Premier League Stars Including Manchester City Bound Kalvin Phillips

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
England
Quotes

Phil Thompson Thinks Liverpool Youngster Could Make Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Georginio Wijnaldum
Transfers

'Bring In Christian Eriksen, More Creative, More Goals' - Liverpool Fans React To Report Gini Wijnaldum Could Return To Anfield On Loan

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'They Seem To Get These Transfers Right' - Pundit On Expectations On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Neco Williams Nat Phillips
Transfers

'The Writing's On The Wall' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Defender Will Be On The Move This Summer

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago