Report: Liverpool Tipped To Sign Versatile Bundesliga Free Agent

Liverpool are heavily linked to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

The German international is versatile, being able to play full-back, centre-back and central midfield - which could lure Jurgen Klopp into making a move as cover next season.

Ginter, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, is deeply admired by Inter Milan amongst others, and would be a cheap option for a club like Liverpool.

He is reportedly earning around £48,000 per week - a figure Liverpool would surely be willing to double if he came to Anfield.

FC Inter News claim that Liverpool are the Reds are interested in , who will be a free agent in the summer when his current terms expire unless Gladbach can convince him to sign a new deal.

The report claims that there is a growing feeling that Liverpool will act ‘clever’ and make a higher salary offer to beat Inter Milan to a deal.

