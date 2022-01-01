Report: Liverpool Tipped To Sign Versatile Bundesliga Free Agent
Liverpool are heavily linked to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.
The German international is versatile, being able to play full-back, centre-back and central midfield - which could lure Jurgen Klopp into making a move as cover next season.
Ginter, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, is deeply admired by Inter Milan amongst others, and would be a cheap option for a club like Liverpool.
He is reportedly earning around £48,000 per week - a figure Liverpool would surely be willing to double if he came to Anfield.
FC Inter News claim that Liverpool are the Reds are interested in , who will be a free agent in the summer when his current terms expire unless Gladbach can convince him to sign a new deal.
The report claims that there is a growing feeling that Liverpool will act ‘clever’ and make a higher salary offer to beat Inter Milan to a deal.
