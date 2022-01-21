Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Tipped To Swoop For Adama Traore As Spurs Have Bid Rejected

After Tottenham had a £15million bid rejected for Wolves winger Adama Traore, Liverpool have been tipped to swoop in and try and sign the player according to a report.

Adama Traore

The 25 year old has been linked with a move away from Wolves over recent months with Liverpool rumoured to have an interest in him.

It was even revealed that the Spanish international could be available for as little as £18million a few weeks back.

After BBC Sport claimed that Spurs had a £15million bid rejected for the player Antonio Conte wants to use as a right wing back, reports emerged they will be battling with Liverpool for his signature.

That's according to the Liverpool Echo via TeamTalk who claim that there is now a battle between the two clubs for Traore.

It also claims that Wolves manager Bruno Lage will have to sell players before he can buy so may consider selling the pacey wideman who has just 18 months left on his contract.

Author Verdict

For many Liverpool fans, Traore would offer an exciting option from the bench to come on late in games creating space for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

With question marks over his end product however, the data which Liverpool study diligently before making a move for a player may not stack up hence it seems more likely he will end up playing in North London rather than Merseyside.

