Report: Liverpool To Battle Arsenal For Transfer Of  'Next Mesut Ozil' - Arda Guler Of Fenerbahce

Liverpool look set to battle Arsenal for the transfer of Fenerbahce attacking prospect Arda Guler according to a report.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Julian Ward and the Liverpool recruitment team as they have overseen a series of players moving in and out of the club.

They have also managed to break through and find an agreement after months of drawn-out negotiations with Mohamed Salah who yesterday signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool.

After the signings of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay, it had been expected that Liverpool had concluded their transfer business in respect of incomings.

Despite this, they continue to be linked with a whole host of players including a player dubbed the 'next Mesut Ozil'.

According to Turkish publication Aksam, Liverpool are set to battle both Arsenal and Lyon in the battle for 17-year-old Guler.

The report claims that the player, who can play as a number ten or out wide, is valued at £25million.

Guler has made 16 first-team appearances for the Turkish club, making an impressive contribution, scoring three goals, and assisting five times.

The highly-rated youngster will be on the radar of many top European clubs but whether Liverpool would be prepared to pay that kind of fee for an unproven talent seems unlikely.

