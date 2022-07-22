Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool To Begin 'Formal Negotiations' With Sporting CP For Matheus Nunes

According to a report in Portugal, Liverpool are set to start 'formal negotiations' with Sporting CP over the transfer of midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Matheus Nunes

Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly said that Liverpool are not in the market for a new midfielder as he feels he has enough depth as it stands and noone appears to be requesting a move to leave the club.

Despite this, a report from Correio da Manha (via Liverpool Echo) has suggested that Liverpool are trying to get ahead of rivals Manchester City and Chelsea in the race for the 23-year-old.

The report even goes as far as saying that Liverpool are about to begin 'formal negotiations' for a player Sporting value at £45million.

Matheus Nunes
As Klopp continues to re-build his forward line with the signings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, the next area in need of attention appears to be the midfield.

James Milner (37), Jordan Henderson (32) and Thiago Alcantara (31) are now all into their thirties and will need young, mobile, players to supplement their quality and experience.

There are also doubts over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who both have just one year left on their current deals at Anfield.

Author Verdict

There are many attributes that Nunes possesses that would make him a good option for Klopp and a Liverpool type signing. It is difficult to see a move being made this summer however without their being an exit in the midfield department.

