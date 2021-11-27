Report: Liverpool To Challenge Juventus For Ajax Midfielder And Dutch International Ryan Gravenberch

According to a report, Liverpool have joined Juventus in the race for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The player is out of contract at the end of June 2023 which means big clubs around Europe are watching on with interest in case the Dutch team decide they need to cash in rather than lose the player for nothing at the end of his contract.

Liverpool Interest In Gravenberch

The report in Calciomercato claims that with Juventus already interested, Liverpool are now also considering the 19 year old.

It isn't the first time Liverpool have been linked with Gravenberch and he was one of the names suggested as a possibility to replace Gini Wijnaldum who departed for PSG in the summer.

Ajax Trying To Extend Gravenberch's Contract

According to a report in October, Ajax had made contact with the representatives of midfielder Gravenberch to try and open negotiations to extend his current deal at the club.

It was reported at the time by De Telegraaf via soccernews.nl that the Eredivisie club wanted to get the contract situation sorted sooner rather than later due to the fact his current deal only has 18 months to run.

As a result contact had been made with the player's representatives to kick start this. Gravenberch has Mina Raiola listed as his agent.

The player who is a product of the Ajax academy made his debut for the club at the age of 16 in 2018 and has since gone on to be capped ten times by the national team.

