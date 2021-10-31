Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Report: Liverpool To Let Keeper Loris Karius Leave On Free Transfer In January

    Author:

    A report is suggesting that German goalkeeper Loris Karius will be allowed to leave Liverpool on a free transfer in January.

    The stopper was signed from FSV Mainz 05 and after he eventually established himself as Liverpool's number one will always be remember for his mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final.

    Loris Karius

    Karius To Be Let Go On Free Transfer

    The report from the Mirror says although the contract of the 28 year old will not expire until next summer, he will be let go on a free.

    This move would enable Karius to find a new club to resurrect his career and also would mean Liverpool would get his wages off the bill.

    It was widely anticipated that Karius would be sold or loaned out in the summer but a move never materialised and he hasn't featured in any of the matchday squads so far.

    Read More

    Liverpool already have Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian ahead of the German in the pecking order with youngster Marcelo Pitaluga also regularly training with the first team.

    Previous Loan Moves

    Karius has spent two years on loan at Turkish club Besiktas and last season was  loaned out to FC Union Berlin but only made five appearances for the German team.

    In September we reported FC Basel's interest in taking the player on loan in January so this may open the door for a permanent move.

