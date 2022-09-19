Report: Liverpool To Make January Move For Shakhtar Donetsk Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk is a name Celtic fans will be all too familiar with as it was the 21-year-old Ukrainian that scored against them last week, in their first Champions League encounter away in Poland.

The game ended in a tie but it was the young winger that brought them level after an early own goal from Donetsk midfielder Artem Bondarenko.

Mudryk has now scored three times in five games with two of those goals occurring in Champions League matches. Not a bad way to introduce yourself to the European footballing community.

CalcioMercato via: The Liverpool Echo is reporting today that Liverpool will be joining the race for the talented Ukrainian, and will also be plotting a January move for the player.

This might come as a surprise to many as Mudrk plays as a left winger, a role currently filled by Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been one of Liverpool's best players this season so it's interesting that they would be linked to Mudryk who is very much a like-for-like player.

It's more likely that Mudrk would come in to provide playing time relief for the Colombian International in an already congested fixture schedule.

Jurgen Klopp also believes in healthy competition for every position on the pitch and Mudrylk would certainly provide this. Although, this is a matter that needs improving mostly in the midfield area.

The Reds will also be looking a multiple options to ease their injury issues in the middle of the park, as they will look to regain form after the international break.

