Report: Liverpool To Make Shock Move For Man City Star

Liverpool are set to make a move for Ireland international Gavin Bazunu, who plays for Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City - according to reports.

The 19-year-old is apparently having doubts about his long-term future at the Etihad, with Ederson and Zack Steffen above him in the pecking order.

This has alerted the Reds, who are always looking to add elite young talents to their ranks.

Last month Liverpool were linked with City youngster James McAtee, but now Bazunu is the apparent long-term solution between the sticks at Anfield, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Bazunu plays with Liverpool's number two 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher at international level, and frankly, the former Cork City man would be sick of the sight of him, having to play second fiddle to him for Ireland too.

His current deal runs out in 2024, and with Man City having plenty of time to work on a right extension for the teenager.

Bazunu is a quality stopper, we know this - but in terms of a career move, Liverpool is not right for him.

He needs to be playing regularly, and like Kelleher, he would be behind one of the generation's greatest in Alisson Becker.

