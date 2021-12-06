Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool To Make Shock Move For Man City Star

Author:

Liverpool are set to make a move for Ireland international Gavin Bazunu, who plays for Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City - according to reports.

The 19-year-old is apparently having doubts about his long-term future at the Etihad, with Ederson and Zack Steffen above him in the pecking order.

This has alerted the Reds, who are always looking to add elite young talents to their ranks.

Last month Liverpool were linked with City youngster James McAtee, but now Bazunu is the apparent long-term solution between the sticks at Anfield, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Bazunu plays with Liverpool's number two 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher at international level, and frankly, the former Cork City man would be sick of the sight of him, having to play second fiddle to him for Ireland too.

His current deal runs out in 2024, and with Man City having plenty of time to work on a right extension for the teenager.

Read More

Author Verdict

Bazunu is a quality stopper, we know this - but in terms of a career move, Liverpool is not right for him.

He needs to be playing regularly, and like Kelleher, he would be behind one of the generation's greatest in Alisson Becker.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Gavin Bazunu
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Make Shock Move For Man City Star

just now
FA Cup
News

FA Cup Third Round Draw - Where To Watch, Ball Numbers, Key Dates

13 minutes ago
Fabian Ruiz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Secure Wijnaldum Replacement With Napoli Star

30 minutes ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Fixtures And Standings - UCL Matchday Six

1 hour ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Media

Watch: Divock Origi Top Five Liverpool Moments - Everton, Barcelona, Wolves And More

2 hours ago
Taylor Swift
Interviews

'I Like Taylor Swift' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Addresses 'Questionable' Music Taste

2 hours ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

'Like Ronaldo And Mbappe' - Liverpool Handed Transfer Incentive For Forward After Elite Comparisons

3 hours ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

AC Milan v Liverpool: Early Team News, Injury Update, Keita, Gomez

3 hours ago