Report: Liverpool To Make Summer Transfer Move For PSV Eindhoven Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare

Liverpool will make a summer transfer move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare according to a report.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form for the Eredivisie team this season and his powerful midfield displays appear to have caught the eye of the Merseyside team.

The claim from journalist Ekrem Konur that Liverpool are interested in the Ivorian who started his career in Ligue 1 with Toulouse follows reports on Tuesday that Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was favouring a move to Real Madrid.

Both Real and Liverpool were rumoured to have agreed personal terms with the France international but claims from France suggested that he was about to agree a five-year deal with Los Blancos. The price reported Madrid would be paying for the 22-year-old is €80million plus add-ons.

There have been so many claims and counterclaims made regarding Tchouameni, it is difficult to know what to believe but it would appear Real are in the driving seat.

Based on the report from Konur, it could be Liverpool have now shifted their focus to Sangare who is a destructive defensive midfielder and available at a much cheaper price.

It wouldn't be the first time that the Reds have missed out on their primary targets and it's not worked out too badly when signing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Kostas Tsimikas as second choice targets.

Sangare is certainly one to watch over the coming weeks as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen up his midfield options ahead of next season.

