Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool To Miss Out On Striker With Borussia Dortmund Set To Swoop

Liverpool are set to miss out on wonderkid forward Karim Adeyemi, according to reports.

Borussia Dortmund are going to sign the 19-year-old forward from RB Salzburg, where the £34m rated striker has scored 18 goals in 2021/22.

Liverpool were expected to delve into the January transfer market following Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s departure to the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.

However, despite a number of stars linked with a move to Anfield, the Reds are yet to make a signing.

Liverpool had been rumoured to be eyeing a move for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi, however, Sky Germany have reported the striker is now close to joining Borussia Dortmund.

Read More

Bild reported that the Merseyside club were leading the race for Adeyemi towards the end of last year, with Salzburg reportedly willing to sell him for £34 million.

The youngster also made his international debut in September 2021, becoming the first player in the post-war period from an Austrian club to feature for the German senior national team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Miss Out On Striker With Borussia Dortmund Set To Swoop

1 minute ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer Denis Zakaria 'Huge' Salary And Guaranteed Role

31 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita Takumi Minamino
News

AFCON Quarter-Final Fixtures - Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

AFCON: Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule - Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane In Action

4 hours ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Linked With Cody Gakpo As Possible Aubameyang Replacement, Liverpool & Manchester City Have Held Talks

4 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

5 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'You Basically Put A Trap' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk On Defending One-v-One Situations

6 hours ago
Luis Diaz Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Bid For Luis Diaz 'In Next Few Hours', Player Not Convinced By Tottenham Offer

6 hours ago