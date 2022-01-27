Report: Liverpool To Miss Out On Striker With Borussia Dortmund Set To Swoop

Liverpool are set to miss out on wonderkid forward Karim Adeyemi, according to reports.

Borussia Dortmund are going to sign the 19-year-old forward from RB Salzburg, where the £34m rated striker has scored 18 goals in 2021/22.

Liverpool were expected to delve into the January transfer market following Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s departure to the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.

However, despite a number of stars linked with a move to Anfield, the Reds are yet to make a signing.

Liverpool had been rumoured to be eyeing a move for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi, however, Sky Germany have reported the striker is now close to joining Borussia Dortmund.

Bild reported that the Merseyside club were leading the race for Adeyemi towards the end of last year, with Salzburg reportedly willing to sell him for £34 million.

The youngster also made his international debut in September 2021, becoming the first player in the post-war period from an Austrian club to feature for the German senior national team.

