Report: Liverpool To Move For Leeds United And West Ham 'Priority' Target Martin Terrier If Roberto Firmino Leaves

Reports suggest that Liverpool will move for Rennes forward Martin Terrier if Brazilian Roberto Firmino leaves this summer. The Ligue 1 star is a 'priority' target for both Leeds United and West Ham.

Roberto Firmino is seemingly coming to the end of his Liverpool career and may even leave this summer, with Italian giants Juventus said to be admirers.

Jurgen Klopp's original forward line consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino is no more, the Egyptian King potentially being the only one left at the club,

Additions of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota have given the German a new selection of forwards to play alongside Salah.

However, if Roberto Firmino does leave Liverpool, The Reds have another striker already in mind. According to French outlet L'Equipe Rennes striker, Martin Terrier will be the man Liverpool move for.

The Frenchman is a priority target for Premier League sides Leeds United and West Ham, however, they will be hoping Firmino stays to keep The Reds away.

Will we see our beloved Roberto Firmino leave and is Martin Terrier the right replacement?

