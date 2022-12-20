Report: Liverpool To Offer $90Million To Benfica For Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool are preparing an offer of $90million for Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez according to a report.

The 21-year-old was one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup helping Argentina to victory in a dramatic final where they beat France on penalties.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Fernandez's performances in Qatar enhanced his growing reputation within the game and he also picked up the 2022 World Cup Young Player Of The Tournament award.

The midfielder, who only joined Benfica in the summer continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool with some recent reports claiming he had signed a pre-agreement.

Another report has now emerged from Argentina from River al Instante claiming that Liverpool are preparing to offer the Primeira Liga team $90million for Fernandez.

They also suggest that as soon as the deal is agreed upon, Liverpool will loan the midfielder back to Benfica for the rest of the season.

LFCTR Verdict

Reds fans are desperate for additions in midfield and Fernandez would represent exactly the type of big-name signing they have been craving to refresh the options available to Jurgen Klopp.

Whilst the source is not one that is familiar, they appear to be close to Fernandez's former club, River Plate, who they say will receive almost $25million after they agreed on a sell-on clause with Benfica.

As domestic football returns and the January transfer window opens, it promises to be an exciting few weeks on both fronts.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |