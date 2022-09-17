Report: Liverpool To 'Part Ways' With Arthur Melo After Last-Minute Loan Deal

Liverpool's transfer window was much talked about within the fanbase and media respectively. Losing Sadio Mane along with others had many questioning what the plans were throughout the summer.

At the front of those conversations and debates were the issues in midfield. The Reds' options in that area of the pitch include a few injury prone players and others either ageing or dropping off in performances.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

To the majority, a midfielder was not just wanted this summer, but needed. However, after failing to bring in both Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham, the club remained stubborn in their stance and were unwilling to 'dip' back into the transfer window.

Following the injuries to a few of the options (some of those were expected by fans), Jurgen Klopp admitted they wanted a midfielder in the last week of the transfer window.

Reports broke just days ago suggested that Liverpool made a move for Real Madrid's Valverde. In the end, they had to settle with a transfer deadline loan move for Juventus' Arthur Melo.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Arthur Leaving Already?

According to The Mirror, despite having an option-to-buy clause in the contract, The Reds are looking to 'part ways' with the Brazilian at the end of the year.

These reports follow the reports of the club wanting to let him go in January. Does this look like another Ben Davies signing or did Jurgen Klopp actually want a panic loan signing?

