Report: Liverpool To Raid Porto Again For Divock Origi Replacement

Liverpool are interested in signing Porto forward Otavio as a potential Divock Origi replacement, according to reports.

Divock Origi Mohamed Salah

The Belgian forward has been confirmed to be leaving the Reds in recent days, with Scudetto winners AC Milan set to snap him up on a free transfer.

He's scored many an important goal in Liverpool Red, including two in the 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

Acting as a sixth or even seventh choice is somewhat limiting for someone of Origi's ability, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and arguably Takumi Minamino ahead of him in the pecking order.

But this won't stop Jurgen Klopp from actively looking for a replacement, as Porto winger Otavio is high on his priority list for the summer transfer window according to A Bola.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the Reds before, and can also play as an attacking midfielder. He's bagged three goals and set up 11 in the Premeira Liga this campaign to help Porto to the title.

After the Reds signed Luis Diaz from the Estadio do Dragao, it's an easy link to make - but at 27 it would be a peculiar move for the Reds to plump for. In January, the price quoted was £40 million. 

