Report: Liverpool To Return For Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde

Reds will try and secure the signing of the Uruguayan in 2023 according to a report.
After Liverpool reportedly failed with a bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde at the end of the summer transfer window, a report has emerged suggesting that is not the end of their interest.

The Reds have well-documented issues in midfield which have been compounded by an injury crisis that has seen manager Jurgen Klopp missing Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby Keita, and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool skipper Henderson's injury was the trigger for the Anfield hierarchy to agree a season-long loan deal with Juventus for midfielder Arthur Melo on deadline day but there was no investment in a permanent transfer to help reinvigorate that area of the pitch.

Spanish newspaper Diario AS claimed that Liverpool made a €100 million (£86 million) bid for Real Madrid midfielder Valverde before the end of the window but it was rejected by Los Blancos.

Fichajes are now reporting that Liverpool's interest in the 24-year-old remains and that they will return with a renewed bid to sign the Uruguayan in 2023.

The publication claims that the attempt to bring Valverde to Anfield will happen with Liverpool 'preparing to close several signings for the summer transfer market of 2023'.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool have under-invested in midfield over the past 18 months and are now playing catch up.

Valverde will be one of many names linked between now and next summer but it would seem unlikely that Real would sell one of their young players who is already proving to be a pivotal part of their team.

