Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop

Liverpool are set to make an astonishing move for three members of the Bellingham family in their hope to convince Borussia Dortmund's Jude to join the club, according to reports.

The England starboy has been the number one name on the Reds' radar for a long while, and is firmly in the public eye as Jurgen Klopp's number one target this summer.

Bellingham celebrating with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson at the World Cup. IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

It is thought that even without the potential lure of Champions League football, the Reds will still try to secure his signature by other means.

El Nacional have reported today that the Reds may try to pull the heartstrings of family connection to help Jude sign for the club, in the form of signing Jobe, his brother, who plays for Birmingham City.

In addition, they would appoint father Mark as a scout in order to have the entire family at the AXA training centre.

It is certainly a bold tactic from the Reds, but it has always been known that Klopp values personalities over abilities. The thought that Bellingham may be swayed by this only shows the true character of the man, at just 19 years old.

Jobe Bellingham IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Bellingham's would make an exceptional addition at Anfield on and off-field. At his tender age, Jude has already racked up nearly 200 senior appearances and scored in the Champions League and the World Cup - whilst Jobe has already begun to break into the Birmingham side, featuring 15 times in the Championship.

