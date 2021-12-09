Report: Liverpool To Rival Newcastle United For Bournemouth Star Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool have been linked yet again with versatile Bournemouth full-back Lloyd Kelly, who can operate as a centre-back - but Newcastle United will be their main rivals for the 23-year-old, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is looking to reunite with the man he brought to Dean Court, but Liverpool want to add to their ranks because of the uncertain futures of Nathaniel Phillips and Joe Gomez.

Kelly has been key for the Cherries since their relegation to the Championship, making 53 appearances under Jason Tindall and now Scott Parker.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Bristol City defender is linked with both but Newcastle have the upper hand due to his relationship with Howe.

Author Verdict

At 23, and being able to play every position across the back, a move for Kelly makes sense considering the Reds are likely to be moving Phillips and potentially Neco Williams on in the near future.

But the belief that Kelly would prefer to reunite with Howe is surely true, so the likelihood of the Reds getting him is slim.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook