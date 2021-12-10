Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool To Trigger Gavi Release Clause From Barcelona

Author:

Liverpool are set to bid £43 million to trigger the release clause of Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, according to reports.

The Spaniard has made 19 appearances for Barcelona this season, and has made his Spain debut aged just 17, becoming the youngest ever player in the national team's history.

With his ability on the ball clear, Gavi has already been likened to Andres Iniesta and his current manager Xavi.

And he's already attracted interest from the rest of Europe. European champions Chelsea and Bayern have been touted as potential suitors for the starlet but now El Nacional say Liverpool are keen.

Author Verdict

Read More

Midfield is one of the areas in which Jurgen Klopp potentially wants to improve for the future, and having an almost guaranteed superstar in Gavi in the Reds ranks, at such a cheap price, would be incredible.

However, the source isn't the most reliable, so I wouldn't be surprised if Barcelona are using this as a contract bait for Gavi and his agent.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Trigger Gavi Release Clause From Barcelona

33 seconds ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Diogo Jota Injury Update & Status For Liverpool V Aston Villa Clash

1 minute ago
Nat Phillips
News

Liverpool's Nat Phillips Ruled Out After Fracturing Cheekbone In AC Milan Win - Potential Return Date Details

46 minutes ago
0_liverpoolastonvilla11
Match Coverage

Team News: Liverpool v Aston Villa - Firmino, Origi, Ings, Targett Updates, Jota Concern, Phillips Out

1 hour ago
Trent
Media

Watch: The Next Beckham? How Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Evolved

1 hour ago
Anfield The Kop
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Aston Villa: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

3 hours ago
Gini Wijnaldum
Opinions

Opinion: Why Liverpool Should Not Re-Sign PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum

3 hours ago
Steven Gerrard Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

'It Really Is That Simple' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Return Of Steven Gerrard To Anfield

4 hours ago