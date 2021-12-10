Report: Liverpool To Trigger Gavi Release Clause From Barcelona

Liverpool are set to bid £43 million to trigger the release clause of Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, according to reports.

The Spaniard has made 19 appearances for Barcelona this season, and has made his Spain debut aged just 17, becoming the youngest ever player in the national team's history.

With his ability on the ball clear, Gavi has already been likened to Andres Iniesta and his current manager Xavi.

And he's already attracted interest from the rest of Europe. European champions Chelsea and Bayern have been touted as potential suitors for the starlet but now El Nacional say Liverpool are keen.

Author Verdict

Midfield is one of the areas in which Jurgen Klopp potentially wants to improve for the future, and having an almost guaranteed superstar in Gavi in the Reds ranks, at such a cheap price, would be incredible.

However, the source isn't the most reliable, so I wouldn't be surprised if Barcelona are using this as a contract bait for Gavi and his agent.

