Report: Liverpool & Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Transfer Of AS Roma Winger Nicolo Zaniolo As Price Is Revealed

According to a report, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in AS Roma and Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo.

Nicolo Zaniolo

The highly-rated 22-year-old has returned to action for Jose Mourinho's team this season after recovering from his second cruciate knee ligament injury.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) report that there is interest from the Premier League from both Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Italian publication claim however that Zaniolo would prefer to continue in Serie A with Juventus and AC Milan also interested in the player and a new contract in Rome is still a possibility.

The report says that should a substantial offer arrive from abroad, the Italian club may be left with no alternative however but to agree to a transfer.

The price quoted that may tempt AS Roma into parting ways with their talented playmaker who is out of contract in the summer of 2024 is around €65-70million.

