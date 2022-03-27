Report: Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United & Real Madrid Interested In Victor Osimhen, Huge Price Tag Revealed, Mohamed Salah Replacement?
Liverpool are amongst a whole host of clubs interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen according to a report.
The Reds have still not been able to find an agreement with Mohamed Salah over an extension to the Egyptian's contract which has just under 15 months to run.
Reports have suggested that despite Salah being keen to stay at the club, talks have broken down which could mean Liverpool start to look at contingency options.
According to Fichajes, Liverpool along with Tottenham, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are interested in Nigerian international Osimhen.
After impressing at Lille, the 23 year old's reputation has grown since his big money move to Serie A with Napoli.
Read More
His performances this season have seen him contribute 15 goals and 4 assists in just 25 games in all competitions.
The Spanish outlet report however that Napoli will put a huge €100million price tag on Osimhen making it difficult for interested clubs to make a move for the player with Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis known for being a tough negotiator.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Salah 'Open' To Liverpool Exit To Join Serie A Side Juventus
- Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Update Provided by Reliable Journalist
- Report: Liverpool "Considering" Swoop For Ex-Hammer Forward Sebastien Haller, With Divock Origi Departing
- Leaked: Liverpool's Home, Away & Third Kits For The 2022/23 Season
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Fastest Players In The Premier League, But Who Wins?
- Report: Liverpool Advance In Transfer For Barcelona Star Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok