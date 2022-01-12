Report: Liverpool Tracking £8m Kenny Rocha Santos As Alternative To Yves Bissouma

Liverpool are tracking midfielder Kenny Rocha Santos of Oostende, according to reports.

The Reds have joined Porto and Feyenoord in scouting the Cape Verdean, who played in his country's 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the African Cup of Nations.

He has spent the majority of his career in France, making over 100 appearances for Saint-Étienne, their second team (who play in the senior system) and Nancy.

He joined Belgian outfit Oostende at the beginning of the season, and they value him at around £8m, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal.

It's reported that Liverpool view him as a cheaper alternative to Brighton's Yves Bissouma, who is valued at £50m by the Seagulls.

When asked if any clubs have spoken to him about the 25-year-old, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: 'Nope'.

He added: "Who knows. It's the transfer window, you never know.

"We are comfortable with where we are at, we know the situation. From my perspective, I will just try to help him when he comes back from the AFCON and help him get back to his best. When he does that, he is a top player.

"We want to keep all our players but I also understand the way the market is and the way football is. We understand where we are in the football football pyramid.

"You know that things can happen but my expectation is that we will have a strong squad come the end of the transfer window.'

