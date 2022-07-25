Report: Liverpool Tracking Spain Under-21 International Who Has €50million Release Clause

Liverpool have set their sights on another young prestigious talent from La Liga according to a report.

The Reds have had a busy summer transfer window so far with a number of high profile incomings and outgoings but appear to now be planning for the future.

According to AS (via Sport Witness), they are keeping track of 20-year-old Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

The highly rated Spanish under-21 international is the younger brother of Inaki Williams, a player who has been on the radar of Liverpool in the past himself.

The Spanish publication reports that the player's release clause of €50million means that the Anfield hierarchy will not make a move now but could look to do so in the future alongside other big European clubs.

Williams has impressed since breaking into the La Liga team, making 41 appearances and scoring three goals, and has been tipped to receive a call-up to the senior Spanish national team squad before long.

LFCTR Verdict

It is difficult to predict the future of Williams with him unlikely to leave Spain any time in the near future so this is one to watch over the coming months.

