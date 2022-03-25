Report: Liverpool Transfer For 'Unbelievable' Attacker 'Expected Imminently'

Reports claim that Liverpool are expected to complete their first summer signing and that an announcement is imminent.

Over the past few days, Liverpool have been linked with some of the best U-17 talents in the world.

From the likes of 40-goal Rory Wilson to Derry City's Trent Kone-Doherty, Liverpool are leaving no stone left unturned.

Liverpool target Rory Wilson IMAGO / Focus Images

Despite these two transfer moves, Jurgen Klopp's Reds show no signs of stopping.

In fact, another addition to the famous Livepool Academy is "expected imminently".

Liverpool are said to be closing in on the signing of 16-year-old Ben Doak from Celtic.

The young winger made his senior debut for Celtic in a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United after coming on in the 68th minute.

IMAGO / PA Images

Former Celtic player Jackie McNamara was full of praise for Doak after his debut.

“I thought he was excellent. He was direct, the kid's got no feat. That's the beauty of young players.

"He’s an exciting talent. He’s got so much pace and directness – it’s exciting to watch.”

Former manager of the Scotland National Team, Alex McLeish also commented on Celtic losing Doak.

“It’s a shame to lose him but it’s not as if he’s going to a club that won’t improve him." Alex McLeish on Ben Doak's Celtic exit

