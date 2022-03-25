Report: Liverpool Transfer For 'Unbelievable' Attacker 'Expected Imminently'
Over the past few days, Liverpool have been linked with some of the best U-17 talents in the world.
From the likes of 40-goal Rory Wilson to Derry City's Trent Kone-Doherty, Liverpool are leaving no stone left unturned.
Despite these two transfer moves, Jurgen Klopp's Reds show no signs of stopping.
In fact, another addition to the famous Livepool Academy is "expected imminently".
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Liverpool are said to be closing in on the signing of 16-year-old Ben Doak from Celtic.
The young winger made his senior debut for Celtic in a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United after coming on in the 68th minute.
Read More
Former Celtic player Jackie McNamara was full of praise for Doak after his debut.
“I thought he was excellent. He was direct, the kid's got no feat. That's the beauty of young players.
"He’s an exciting talent. He’s got so much pace and directness – it’s exciting to watch.”
Former manager of the Scotland National Team, Alex McLeish also commented on Celtic losing Doak.
“It’s a shame to lose him but it’s not as if he’s going to a club that won’t improve him."
Alex McLeish on Ben Doak's Celtic exit
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Jota Puts Reds Through To Face Manchester City
- International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place
- 'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane
- Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently
- Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
- Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok