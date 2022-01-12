Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Transfer Links To Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Resurface - Jurgen Klopp Named As Only Person Who Can Tempt Him Away From Spain

Reports have resurfaced again linking Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The 32 year old has a contract in Spain that expires in June 2023 and whilst he has admitted he is happy to stay, no discussions are in progress currently.

Despite still being a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s team El Nacional report that there may be concerns in Madrid that Kroos will end up blocking the development of Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Toni Kroos

It maybe therefore that Florentino Perez decides he needs to cash in next summer when the player has just a year left.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Kroos and it appears that the player feels the same way about the Liverpool boss with the Catalan publication claiming the German manager is the only person who can persuade Kroos to leave Madrid.

It goes on to say that the Reds are 'very serious' about Kroos and are prepared to offer him a leading role in the starting XI, a three year deal and a salary equal to the one he earns now.

The price mentioned by El Nacional as a possible transfer fee is €30million.

Author Verdict

I don’t see any real possibility that Kroos signs for Liverpool.

Klopp’s team are in need of a serious refresh and rebuild in midfield and a 32 year old Kroos, as good as he is, does not seem to fit the bill.

