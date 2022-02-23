Report: Liverpool Transfer Target & Ajax Sensation Ryan Gravenberch Hints At Transfer Stance, Bayern Munich Interested
Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch who has previously been linked with Liverpool has dropped a hint regarding his transfer status according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 19 year old is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and is on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs after impressing for the Eredivisie club.
Speaking to AD.nl and as reported by Romano, the player capped by the Netherlands ten times, has admitted that he could leave in the summer but isn't sure what the future holds.
With Gravenberch's contract having less than 18 months to run, the summer transfer window would provide the last opportunity for Ajax to obtain a decent fee for someone they have developed over the last decade.
As per the latest tweet from Romano, the player has made the respect he has for the club clear, by stating he will not leave on a free transfer.
This could mean he is sold in the summer with the transfer specialist claiming Bayern are also interested, or his contract could be extended to protect his transfer value.
'Gravenberch: “I don't know if I will leave in the summer. What I do know for sure is that I won't leave Ajax if they don't get anything back. I can't leave on a free transfer. This won't happen”, he told @ADnl. 🇳🇱 #Ajax
FC Bayern are interested - but there’s no official bid yet.'
