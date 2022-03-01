Report: Liverpool Transfer Target Turns Down New Contract At West Ham, Arsenal & Tottenham Also Interested

A reported target for Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur has rejected a new six year contract at West Ham United according to a report.

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and all three clubs are rumoured to be planning big moves as they look to refresh their squads.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Hammers right-back Ben Johnson was linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Spurs by Spanish outlet Fichajes after impressing when called upon by David Moyes this season.

The Athletic now claim he has turned down a six-year deal but the club have activated an automated extension in his contract that will tie him down until the summer of 2024.

This news will be a boost to the three interested parties who all could be looking to reinforce the full-back area of their squads.

The future of Neco Williams is unclear at Liverpool with the player on loan at Fulham until the end of the season and appearing to favour regular game time to force his way into Wales' plans for the World Cup Playoffs.

Should Williams move on, a switch to Liverpool for Johnson doesn't seem unrealistic, however, youngster Conor Bradley is highly rated by manager Jurgen Klopp and may be seen as ready to step up as number two to Trent Alexander-Arnold next season.

