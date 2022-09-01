Report: Liverpool Tried to Sign Douglas Luiz On Transfer Deadline Day

According to a reliable journalist, Liverpool tried to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on transfer deadline day.

IMAGO / News Images

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been dealing with an early season injury crisis which has seen his midfield options for the opening matches in the Premier League extremely limited.

The 55-year-old has had to make do without Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita and the situation deteriorated further when skipper Jordan Henderson left the pitch in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday with a hamstring problem.

The Anfield hierarchy moved swiftly to secure the season-long loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus on deadline day but it looks like they may also have had another target in mind.

Giannis Chorianopoulos, who was the journalist who broke the Kostas Tsimikas move to Liverpool from Olympiacos, claims that Liverpool tried to sign Brazilian Luiz from Aston Villa but the demands were too high.

Arsenal are also reported to be chasing the 24-year-old but as of yet have also been unable to agree on a deal with Villa.

LFCTR Verdict

It looks like Liverpool may have been interested in signing two players on deadline day but they have still done good business getting Melo in and it will be fascinating to see how he fares in a red shirt.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |