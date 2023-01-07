Report: Liverpool 'Send Intermediaries' For £70m Inter Star

Jurgen Klopp will often be questioned on midfield recruitments this January with their obvious flaws in the area so far this season.

But, as Liverpool's luck continues to wane, they saw Virgil van Dijk hooked at half-time against Brentford last week - leaving just Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Nathaniel Phillips as the only fit senior centre-backs.

The former three all commonly suffer injury problems, whilst Phillips' quality has been questioned at the top level.

Thus, in what possibly may be their final window as Liverpool owners, FSG may be forced to spend big on a defender in order to maintain Champions League ambitions this season.

A name floated in the rumour mill this week is Milan Skriniar, who according to 90min is of serious interest to Klopp and his staff.

The report read: “Intermediaries have reached out to Inter to discuss the possibility of a January transfer to Anfield, and while Inter want to keep Skriniar, they would consider parting ways with the defender this month if he refuses to extend and approaches a free transfer at the end of the season.”

The Slovakian has been a stalwart of the Nerrazurri's defence since his arrival from Sampdoria in 2017 - making 237 appearances for the side that won Serie A under Antonio Conte in 2021.

He captains his national side, with the 27-year-old amassing 56 appearances across seven years.

Statistically, Skriniar is having a fantastic campaign thus far too. In addition to having the highest passing accuracy percentage at Inter with 91.5%, he also has the joint-highest number of successful tackles at the club.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip ageing, and Joe Gomez regressing, it will be vital in the coming windows for Klopp to invest in a long-term defensive option.

At his £70m valuation, however, it might prove a little steep with other issues afore.