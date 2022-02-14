Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report.

The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.

According to calciomercato.com, Liverpool are now weighing up raiding the Serie A club from who they signed Mohamed Salah, namely, Roma.

The player in question is former Inter player Nicolo Zaniolo who was tipped to become a future superstar before suffering two serious ACL injuries.

The Italian international, who is tied to the Serie A club until the summer of 2024 has returned this season and contributed four goals and five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's team.

Still only 22 years old, the Italian publication reports his 'contract renewal is still blocked' and as a result Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus could all be interested in signing the winger in the summer.

Author Verdict

Zaniolo in full flow is a delight to watch; powerful, and extremely skillful, and if he can rekindle some of his early career form can go on to be a player at the top of the European game.

Liverpool having signed Diaz are not in immediate need of another winger, so it seems an unlikely deal to happen unless there are developments over the future of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

His record of serious injury would also count against him with any potential transfer to Liverpool as they do not take risks when spending money. They would probably, therefore, want to see him play consistently over a sustained period before considering him.

