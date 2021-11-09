Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Report: Liverpool Were Close To Signing Real Madrid Brazilian Attacker Rodrygo From Santos

Author:

According to his former coach at Santos, Brazilian winger Rodrygo was close to signing for Liverpool before making his move to Real Madrid.

Ex Manchester City midfielder Elano was the coach that gave the Brazilian youngster his debut at Santos in 2017.

Rodrygo

Talking to ESPN, Elano who is the current head coach of Brazilian Serie D Ferroviária admitted that the player could have ended up playing at Anfield rather than the Santiago Bernabéu.

He claims that Liverpool 'negotiated strongly' to get Rodrygo before Real Madrid showed interest in the player.

Elano said they were negotiating to get a very low fee but in the end didn't push through with the deal.

The player then signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of £40million.

There have been flashes of brilliance at Real since joining including his hat-trick in the Champions League against Galatasaray but he is yet to establish himself as a regular.

As he is still only 20 years of age that is to be expected but Elano believes he is making good progress.

"Despite his young age, he has matured and already formed playing personality. I believe a lot in his football. He still has a lot to grow."

