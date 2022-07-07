Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Were Interested In Bringing Raheem Sterling Back To Anfield Before He Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

Liverpool were one of a number of clubs interested in Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling before he agreed personal terms with Chelsea according to a report.

Raheem Sterling

It was reported on Wednesday that Sterling had reached an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea for a transfer this summer.

The two clubs are now reported to be likely to agree to a transfer fee of around £45million before he is expected to join up with the Blues ahead of their pre-season tour to the US.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool were one of five clubs who were beaten in the race for the 27-year-old England international.

The publication claims that the Reds, along with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG were all interested in Sterling.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whilst they report that they are not sure how concrete the interest of Liverpool was, Jurgen Klopp is described as being 'keen' on Sterling.

It would have been a difficult move for the player who joined the club when he was just 16 from Queens Park Rangers but left for Manchester City in 2015 under controversial circumstances.

Raheem Sterling

A return to Anfield would have been a difficult one with the feelings of the supporters but it looks like he has now chosen a different path in any case as he looks to be heading for Stamford Bridge.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

imago1010783856h
Articles

Opinion: How Joe Gomez's New Deal Highlights Liverpool's Elite Mentality

By Alex Caddick40 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Articles

Former Fulham Players Harvey Elliott And Fabio Carvalho Reunite In Training

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Joe Gomez
News

News: Defender Joe Gomez Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
imago1012361896h
Opinions

Three Liverpool Players Who Would Benefit From A Loan Spell But Won't Be Loaned Out (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
James Milner
Articles

Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Impresses in Pre-Season With Incredible Record

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Community Shield
News

How To Buy Tickets For Liverpool vs Manchester City - The FA Community Shield

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
neco williams
Opinions

Liverpool Selling Full-back Neco Williams To Nottingham Forest Is A Mistake

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Neco Williams Transfer From Liverpool To Nottingham Forest Agreed, Fee Revealed

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago