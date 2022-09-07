Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool 'Will' Go For 'Dream Signing' Jude Bellingham Next Summer

According to reports, Liverpool will be going for a midfielder next summer and one certain Borussia Dortmund player is reportedly the dream.
Liverpool's lack of investment in midfield has been worrying, to say the least, and the fanbase have let them know about it. 

Having been stubbornly not willing to go in for a midfielder throughout the transfer window The Reds were forced to make a loan move for Arthur Melo from Juventus on the last day due to injuries.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner

The Brazilian made the bench in the Merseyside derby and once again in tonight's Champions League match, as Jurgen Klopp doesn't feel he is quite ready yet. Surprisingly to some, expected to the majority.

Instead, the Liverpool manager looks too old faithful in James Milner, which highlights the options available for the German. How would our side started if they were to had addressed the midfield situation earlier on in the window? 

Next year, we could see the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Adding this to the aging of both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, The Reds will certainly need more than just one new midfielder.

Jude Bellingham

Fabrizio Romano Report

Jude Bellingham has been reported as the number one target many times, which reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed. 

Romano reports that the Borussia Dortmund youngster 'will' be approached by Liverpool next summer and he is certain that the club 'will' be in for an 'important midfielder'

Will the stubbornness of Liverpool pay off and will Jude Bellingham on his own be enough 'next summer?' 

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

