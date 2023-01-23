Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Transfer Market Again In January

Liverpool will not look to sign any other players this window, according to The Athletic's James Pearce. 

The Reds have already purchased Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, but many think that signing a midfielder would be the panacea to their problems.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit in ninth place, 18 points behind league leaders Arsenal and ten behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

And Pearce believes that, contrary to the running grain, the Reds will not actively pursue any targets in January to enhance their top four hopes - rather wait for players to return from the physio room.

"Liverpool’s hopes of launching a push towards the top four rest on getting key personnel fit and firing again rather than entering the transfer market.

"The returns of Diogo Jota, Van Dijk, Firmino, and Luis Diaz will certainly help, but the fear is they have so much ground to make up and so much improvement needed."

Diaz, Firmino, and Jota will certainly aid the Reds' attacking threat, allowing them to gradually integrate Gakpo and Nunez into the Liverpool tactical setup.

Van Dijk's absence will of course be recognised, but Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have kept two clean sheets in his absence against Wolves and Chelsea respectively. 

This is where a midfielder is sorely needed, and it might play out that Liverpool's patience will come to haunt them when May dawns.

