December 27, 2021
Report: Liverpool Willing To Pay €90Million For Real Madrid Midfielder Feeling 'Undervalued'

Author:

According to a report Liverpool are willing to pay as much as €90million for Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde in the summer.

The report comes from Catalan publication El Nacional that claim that the Merseyside club have already registered their interest with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

It isn't the first time that Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the Uruguayan with El Nacional having stated previously that Liverpool are huge admirers of the player.

Federico Valverde

Despite signing a new six year contract in the summer, the outlet claim that Valverde is already considering his options.

It says that by now he was expecting to have a regular starting place in Carlo Ancelotti's team but the Italian still seems to favour Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

According to the report, Liverpool have already spoken to the player and told him they would pay him more as a regular in Klopp's starting XI.

The 23 year old is also said to be an admirer of the Premier League and despite feeling settled in Madrid would not be adverse to a new adventure.

Author Verdict

This deal seems unlikely based on so many different factors.

Valverde has a reported buyout clause of €1billion in his new contract and it doesn't seem feasible that Liverpool would consider trying to tempt Perez and Ancelotti with a bid of €90million.

Despite Valverde's obvious qualities, if the Reds did decide they wanted to spend big money on a young midfielder, a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham seems far more likely.

Federico Valverde
