Report: Liverpool 'Willing To Pay For A Transfer' For 'Major Player'

Liverpool are 'willing to pay for a transfer' to take a 'major player' from La Liga to Merseyside in the summer according to a report.

The signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January has brought a new air of optimism to Anfield and it is expected that FSG will authorise further spending in the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sport via Sport Witness, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are 'willing to pay for a transfer at the end of the season' for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The form of the Dutch midfielder has not been as good since Ronald Koeman left the club and he is struggling to adapt to Xavi's asks in a different position which has left him 'lost' in games.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Despite recent improvements as he starts to adapt to Xavi's style of play, the report claims that 'voices within the sports area' may be prepared to listen to offers if there is not an upsurge in form.

The 24-year-old who is tied down to the Catalan club until June 2026 is said to be keen to continue at the Camp Nou and does not see a future away from the club.

Author Verdict

Whilst Liverpool need to refresh their midfield options in the summer, due to the length of his contract, it is likely to take a huge bid from any potential suitors.

The player's desire to stay in Spain will mean it is a very difficult one to get over the line but should Barcelona accept an offer, it could alter the player's decision if he thinks he is dispensable to them.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook