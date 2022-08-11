Report: Liverpool Would be Able to Sign Matheus Nunes for £33.8m

Liverpool's reported interest in Matheus Nunes has developed over the past few days following the confirmation of the term of absence for midfielder Thiago. According to reports - Liverpool could mount a deal for the Nunes for £33.8 million if the player agrees.

Continued reports suggest that Sporting CP do not want to lose Matheus Nunes - however, a deal could be secured for the Portuguese midfielder for €40 million.

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim doesn't want to sell Matheus Nunes but claims "anything can happen before the transfer deadline ends".

According to Portuguese media outlet Record, if a "convincing proposal" arrives at the right time then the midfielder will end up leaving the club. Record claim that for an "initial fee of €40 million and €10 million in variables, the signing of Nunes can be secured".

Liverpool have mounting injuries in the middle of the park - with Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones all absent from the first team. There have been increasing reports that Liverpool will look to strengthen their midfield before the end of the window.

