Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Would be Able to Sign Matheus Nunes for £33.8m

Liverpool's reported interest in Matheus Nunes has developed over the past few days following the confirmation of the term of absence for midfielder Thiago. According to reports - Liverpool could mount a deal for the Nunes for £33.8 million if the player agrees.

Continued reports suggest that Sporting CP do not want to lose Matheus Nunes - however, a deal could be secured for the Portuguese midfielder for €40 million.

Sporting CP Matheus Nunes

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim doesn't want to sell Matheus Nunes but claims "anything can happen before the transfer deadline ends".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Portuguese media outlet Record, if a "convincing proposal" arrives at the right time then the midfielder will end up leaving the club. Record claim that for an "initial fee of €40 million and €10 million in variables, the signing of Nunes can be secured".

Liverpool have mounting injuries in the middle of the park - with Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones all absent from the first team. There have been increasing reports that Liverpool will look to strengthen their midfield before the end of the window.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Quotes

'I Think It Will Be City, Chelsea, Arsenal, And Tottenham' - Former Player Predicts Liverpool To Miss Out On Top Four

By Neil Andrew6 minutes ago
Villarreal Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool "at the Helm" to Secure Yeremy Pino from Villarreal for £42.2 million

By Jim Nichol-Turner33 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Pursuing Transfer Of Sporting CP Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew53 minutes ago
Harvey Elliot
Quotes

'Show How Much Liverpool Means To Me' - Harvey Elliot Shares His Love For The Club After Signing New Contract

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Quotes

'Special Young Player' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Harvey Elliot's New Liverpool Contract

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Barcelona Franck Kessie
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona on a Free Transfer

By Jim Nichol-Turner5 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Preparing' €40 Million Bid For Matheus Nunes

By Sam Jones6 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago