Report: Liverpool 'Would Take' 20 Year Old Sensation 'Immediately' For €40million

Liverpool could be looking to re-enter the transfer market in the summer for another striker according to a report.

In the January transfer window, the Reds made a shock swoop for Colombian international Luis Diaz after Tottenham tried to sign the 25 year old.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane who all have 18 months left on their existing contracts, another move to bolster their attacking options is a possibility.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are now back in the race for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

After being linked regularly with the German international last year, it looked like they would miss out with the 20 year old set to move to Borussia Dortmund.

The report explains that the Bundesliga club made an offer of €30-35million, but Salzburg are sticking to their €40million valuation.

This opens the door to the likes of Liverpool, PSG, and RB Salzburg with Behrenbeck claiming the Reds would be prepared to match the asking price and 'would take him immediately'.

“There are some, especially from the Premier League, who would take him immediately for 40 million euros. That is not a lot of money for such a player.”

The journalist goes on to say however he believes Dortmund remain in pole position for the highly sought-after youngster with the deal so far advanced.

“I still assume that the deal will go through. We are too far along for that.”

