Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's Desire To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham For 'Nearly' a Decade

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Report: Liverpool's Desire To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham For 'Nearly' a Decade

According to reports, Liverpool have been big admirers of Jude Bellingham for nearly ten years, with next summer the time they are looking to make a move.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the last two years, links between Jude Bellingham and a move to Anfield have heavily increased and it seems as though the end of the saga is near. 

Liverpool have been reported to be looking to make a move next summer, despite the clear need of a freshen up in that area of the pitch now. 

Throughout the recent transfer window, the club remained stubborn on their stance to not bringing in a midfielder, but the poor start to the season along with the expected injuries to certain players forced the hand of the club.

On the last day of the window, The Reds brought in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. 

The Brazilian has only made one sub appearance since, with reports suggesting that Jurgen Klopp is looking to part ways with him at the end of the season.

Next summer is being regarded as Liverpool's 'big summer', something the Liverpool supporters are told on a regular occasion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jude Bellingham Declan Rice

Ten Year Transfer saga?

Next summer could see Liverpool finally make their move for Jude Bellingham, despite having watched him for nearly a decade, according to reports.

James Pearce, via The Athletic, the club have shown interest for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder for almost ten years. 

Coming through at his hometown club Birmingham City, Bellingham impressed from a young age and has already played at the highest levels at the age of 19. 

Will Jude Bellingham be in the famous res next year or will The Reds continue to admire from a distance?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Former Player 'Not Surprised' Liverpool Midfielder Wasn't Called Up By England

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
News

Former Liverpool Player Concerned That Darwin Nunez Could Become The Next Timo Werner

By Justin Foster
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Set To Offer Jude Bellingham New Contract Amid Liverpool And Real Madrid Interest

By Damon Carr
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Quotes

'I'm Slightly Nervous' - Former Player On Liverpool's Top Four Credentials

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
Quotes

'It's Not A Good Idea' - Pundit On Latest Champions League Proposal

By Neil Andrew
Kenny Dalglish
Quotes

'I Think Those Days Are Well Gone' - Sir Kenny Dalglish On Not Playing Anymore For Liverpool's Legends

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Rochdale 1-0 Liverpool U21s | Match Report | Ten Man Reds Lose In Papa John's Trophy

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Quotes

Pundit On 'Big Boost' For Arthur Melo At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew