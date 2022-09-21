Report: Liverpool's Desire To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham For 'Nearly' a Decade

For the last two years, links between Jude Bellingham and a move to Anfield have heavily increased and it seems as though the end of the saga is near.

Liverpool have been reported to be looking to make a move next summer, despite the clear need of a freshen up in that area of the pitch now.

Throughout the recent transfer window, the club remained stubborn on their stance to not bringing in a midfielder, but the poor start to the season along with the expected injuries to certain players forced the hand of the club.

On the last day of the window, The Reds brought in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

The Brazilian has only made one sub appearance since, with reports suggesting that Jurgen Klopp is looking to part ways with him at the end of the season.

Next summer is being regarded as Liverpool's 'big summer', something the Liverpool supporters are told on a regular occasion.

Ten Year Transfer saga?

Next summer could see Liverpool finally make their move for Jude Bellingham, despite having watched him for nearly a decade, according to reports.

James Pearce, via The Athletic, the club have shown interest for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder for almost ten years.

Coming through at his hometown club Birmingham City, Bellingham impressed from a young age and has already played at the highest levels at the age of 19.

Will Jude Bellingham be in the famous res next year or will The Reds continue to admire from a distance?

