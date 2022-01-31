Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho Transfer Intent Made Clear As Talks With Fulham Could Be Extended

Liverpool have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League as it looks to close out the Fabio Carvalho deal with Fulham ahead of the transfer window closing.

Fabio Carvalho

There appears to be clear intent on both sides to finalise the transfer as discussions continue for the 19-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season.

With Carvalho not looking like he will sign a new contract at Craven Cottage, if he is not sold before the January window shuts, Fulham will be relying on a tribunal or a compensation payment should he move abroad.

Most outlets are reporting that if a deal can be struck, it's likely that the attacking midfielder will be loaned straight back to the Championship club for the remainder of the season.

Read More

Football writer Daniel Nielson has reported that a deal sheet has already been submitted in anticipation that talks will continue and the extra two hours available to clubs may be required.

Despite the delay, this could indicate positive news could be just around the corner for Reds fans.

