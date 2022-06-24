Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's 'Forgotten Man' Set For Anfield Exit This Summer

According to reports Liverpool's out of favour defender Ben Davies is set to leave the club this summer after spending just over a year at Anfield. 

Davies has never made an appearance for the Reds since joining them in January 2021 from Championship side Preston North End for an undisclosed fee. 

ben-davies-1

To say Davies was a panic buy would be and understatement especially with Liverpool's horrendous luck in defensive options during the 20/21 season. 

The Reds were without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip who were all injured and out of action. Therefore with the club out of options Davies along with Turkish international Ozan Kabak were both brought in to help ease the situation at the back. 

However, his Anfield career never got up and running due to Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams, Kabak and Fabinho all being preferred to him in central defence.

The 26-year-old centre-back spent last season out on loan at Sheffield United where he impressed, making 22 appearances and scoring one goal.

Ben Davies

According to Sport Bible, Davies is currently on the radar of Scottish champions Celtic along with English Championship side Middlesborough, with a Merseyside exit almost a certainty this summer. 

Celtic are reportedly ready to offer Liverpool £4 million for Davies as they look to recruit another central defender to the club. Nonetheless if a bid is officially made then it would be best for both parties if the player moved on. 

Liverpool are said to be completely open to allowing Davies to leave the club especially after adding Frenchman Ibrahima Konaté to the defensive options. 

 

