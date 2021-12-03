Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool's Interest In Karim Benzema Dependent On Erling Haaland Future

Author:

Liverpool are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, with the forward looking to leave at the end of the season, according to reports.

Benzema is the fourth highest goal scorer in the club's history behind Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul Gonzalez and Cristiano Ronaldo, and came third in the most recent Ballon D'or ceremony. 

The striker would apparently be interested in moving away from the Bernabeu, his home since the summer of 2009, if Los Blancos invested in Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland.

El Nacional reported that Liverpool, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and no shortage of others, would be interested in securing Benzema's signature if his departure became reality.

It depends though on Haaland. Real Madrid have openly expressed their interest in both the Dortmund striker and his fellow generational talent Kylian Mbappe - and Benzema would arguably fall down the pecking order if they came in.

Author Verdict

This one made me chuckle.

Benzema is one of the best players in the world, and Real Madrid wouldn't even consider selling him - he probably will retire there.

If it became available, I also don't think he'd arrive at Anfield - it's not a Klopp-like signing, and would be more suited to PSG.

