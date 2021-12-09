Report: Liverpool's Klopp Thinks He Can Beat Real Madrid And Bayern Munich to The Signature Of Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

It's looking increasingly likely that Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea in the summer and according to a report Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes he can sign the player from under the noses of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 28 year old who has excelled under Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is out of contract in June 2022 and he has a number of Europe's biggest clubs after him.

Catalan publication El Nacional report that Bayern, Real and Liverpool are all interested in signing the player who Chelsea now appear to be resigned to losing.

Whilst the report suggests that the German and Spanish clubs are the frontrunners, Liverpool are prepared to offer him a higher salary than he is earning at Chelsea.

It also claims that Klopp, who knows the player from his time in the Bundesliga believes he can convince Rudiger to swap Stamford Bridge for Anfield.

The plan it appears would be for Rudiger to form a formidable partnership with Dutchman Virgil van Dijk.

It's not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Rudiger of late with Eurosport the latest outlet to report interest from the red half of Merseyside.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook