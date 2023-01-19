Report: Liverpool's Marcelo Brozovic 'Exchange Proposal' Involving Naby Keita
Liverpool are interested in a move for Inter Milan midfielder, Marcelo Brozovic, according to a report.
Jurgen Klopp has been rumoured to be a big admirer of the Croatian international for some time and CMW are reporting that the German wants to make a move for Brozovic during the current transfer window.
That is despite reported interest in the 30-year-old from Barcelona who the outlet claim are keen on a proposal that would see former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie move the other way.
The Reds' midfield issues have been well publicised over recent months with injury problems limiting the options available to Klopp and with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner out of contract in the Summer.
The Italian publication also suggests with Liverpool keen to do a deal that they could offer Naby Keita in exchange for Brozovic who is valued at around €30-35million.
Read More
LFCTR Verdict
Keita has just broken back into the team and helped steady the midfield in the FA Cup victory against Wolves on Tuesday. There are also reports suggesting that he could still extend his contract at the club so an exit this month appears unlikely.
Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is obvious however but they appear to have fixed targets in mind for this summer including the likes of Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes.
That makes a January move for a midfielder unlikely unless a short-term loan deal can be agreed which presumably Inter would not be keen on in respect of Brozovic.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool
- 'He'll Get There' - Premier League Legend Backs Darwin Nunez To Become World Class
- 'Startling' - Jamie Carragher Reveals Secret Michael Edwards Transfer Tactic
- ‘Hear Been Talks' Between Liverpool & Khephren Thuram & Kouadio Kone - Football Correspondent, Caicedo Still An Option For Reds
- Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop
- Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |