Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mané Agrees Move To German Champions Bayern Munich

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has reached a verbal agreement to move to Bayern Munich according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. 

Romano has stated that the Senegalese international's proposed move from Merseyside to Munich is in it's final stages with the 30-year-old close to agreeing a three-year deal with the German champions. 

Sadio Mane

Liverpool had previously rejected two bids from Bayern after the amount wasn't what the Reds hierarchy were looking for. However, after today's announcement it's looking incredibly likely Mane will be playing in the Bundesliga next season.  

Liverpool have reportedly known about Mane's decision to leave for a while now and have acted swiftly to replace him with new addition Darwin Nunez officially announced yesterday. 

Mane who joined Liverpool from Southampton back in 2016 has scored 90 goals in a 196 appearances for the club as well as lifting every possible trophy available to him. 

Throughout his time at Anfield Mane has won the Premier League, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup. 

Mane has always been a fans favourite at Anfield and will always be a Reds legend. I believe his move to Germany will be an exciting and successful one. 

