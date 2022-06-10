Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has already spoken to Bayern Munich and their manager Julian Nagelsmann about a potential transfer according to a report.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese seems destined to leave Liverpool this summer after a brilliant six-year spell where he helped transform the club under Jurgen Klopp.

The 30-year-old helped Liverpool to a European Cup victory in 2019 and then to their first League title for 30 years the following season. The trophies have continued to roll in at Anfield with another two added this year after victory in the domestic cups.

Since just before the Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid, Mane has been continually linked with a move to Munich.

The Bundesliga club are looking for a new star man with Robert Lewandowski likely to move on and have already seen two bids for Mane turned down.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, despite the two clubs not having agreed on a fee as of yet, the German club and their manager Nagelsmann have spoken to Mane in what was described as 'a positive phone call'.

The journalist claims that Bayern were impressed with Mane's attitude and are hoping his leadership qualities can bring the best out of the likes of Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane.

As Liverpool appear to be on the verge of signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, it seems inevitable that Mane will make the move to Germany, though it could take a bit longer to finalise the terms of the deal.

